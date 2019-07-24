UK Cabinet Office Minister Resigns as Johnson Assumes Office as New Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

David Lidington, UK minister for the Cabinet Office, who has frequently been described as Theresa May's de facto deputy prime minister, on Wednesday announced his resignation as Boris Johnson prepares to form a new government

Johnson, who won the Conservative Party leadership contest, assumed the role of the prime minister on Wednesday.

"I wrote to Boris Johnson yesterday to congratulate him on his election, to wish him well & to say I've decided that after 20 yrs on the front bench it's the right moment to move on. I shall leave the govt when [outgoing Prime Minister] Theresa May offers her resignation to The Queen," Lidington said on Twitter.

He pledged to do all he could to help the new government secure an agreement to ensure an orderly exit from the European Union.

Earlier in the day, UK Chancellor Philip Hammond also handed in his resignation to May.