UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Cabinet Office Minister Resigns As Johnson Assumes Office As New Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:36 PM

UK Cabinet Office Minister Resigns as Johnson Assumes Office as New Prime Minister

David Lidington, UK minister for the Cabinet Office, who has frequently been described as Theresa May's de facto deputy prime minister, on Wednesday announced his resignation as Boris Johnson prepares to form a new government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) David Lidington, UK minister for the Cabinet Office, who has frequently been described as Theresa May's de facto deputy prime minister, on Wednesday announced his resignation as Boris Johnson prepares to form a new government.

Johnson, who won the Conservative Party leadership contest, assumed the role of the prime minister on Wednesday.

"I wrote to Boris Johnson yesterday to congratulate him on his election, to wish him well & to say I've decided that after 20 yrs on the front bench it's the right moment to move on. I shall leave the govt when [outgoing Prime Minister] Theresa May offers her resignation to The Queen," Lidington said on Twitter.

He pledged to do all he could to help the new government secure an agreement to ensure an orderly exit from the European Union.

Earlier in the day, UK Chancellor Philip Hammond also handed in his resignation to May.

Related Topics

Election UK Prime Minister Twitter European Union David May All From Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Expats played active role to project Kashmir issue ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates State-Of-Art New Campus ..

55 minutes ago

Greenpeace Activists Stall Johnson's Journey to Bu ..

26 seconds ago

University of Sindh sets 15 August as deadline to ..

29 seconds ago

KPFA seals factory in Bannu for preparing fake chi ..

31 seconds ago

KP PSRA notifies registration, renewal charges of ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.