UK Cabinet Will Discuss Package Of Sanctions Against Russia Tuesday Morning - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 09:40 AM
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will discuss sanctions against Russia at a meeting of the government's crisis response committee (COBR) early Tuesday, UK media reported.
The meeting will be held after Russia recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).