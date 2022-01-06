UK Calls for Calms, Condemns Violence in Kazakhstan

The UK government on Thursday voiced concern over violent clashes that had erupted in Kazakhstan and called for peaceful protests and a "proportionate" response from authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The UK government on Thursday voiced concern over violent clashes that had erupted in Kazakhstan and called for peaceful protests and a "proportionate" response from authorities.

"We are concerned by the violent clashes in Kazakhstan in recent days and are following developments closely. We call for calm and we condemn acts of violence and the destruction of property and buildings," a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The official also called for a resumption of internet services and urged Kazakh authorities to respect their commitments to freedom of speech and expression.

"The UK has a close relationship with Kazakhstan and it is important that Kazakhstan's sovereignty is respected. The UK encourages a peaceful resolution through engagement between the authorities and civil society," the spokesperson added.

Kazakhstan has been gripped by violent protests, sparked by a rise in fuel prices, since the beginning of 2022. The country is currently under the state of emergency, with the Collective Security Treaty Organization forces and local army and law enforcement units bringing the situation under control.