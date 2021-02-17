UK Calls for Ceasefires in All Conflict Zones to Get People Vaccinated Against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) US Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday called for ceasefires across the world so that people in conflict zones could get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"And by calling for vaccination ceasefires and for calling for COVID-19 vaccination plans to include all high-risk populations, including refugees, this resolution and this council has an opportunity to help get vaccines distributed to the most vulnerable communities across the planet," Raab said at the UN Security Council meeting on COVID-19.

Raab closed his statement by urging "all members of this council to support the swift and full adoption of this resolution."