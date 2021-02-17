UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Calls For Ceasefires In All Conflict Zones To Get People Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

UK Calls for Ceasefires in All Conflict Zones to Get People Vaccinated Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) US Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday called for ceasefires across the world so that people in conflict zones could get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"And by calling for vaccination ceasefires and for calling for COVID-19 vaccination plans to include all high-risk populations, including refugees, this resolution and this council has an opportunity to help get vaccines distributed to the most vulnerable communities across the planet," Raab said at the UN Security Council meeting on COVID-19.

 

Raab closed his statement by urging "all members of this council to support the swift and full adoption of this resolution."

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations All Refugee

Recent Stories

ADEX inks AED22 million deal with Emirati firm Jen ..

32 minutes ago

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

47 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

1 hour ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

2 hours ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.