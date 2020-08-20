UrduPoint.com
UK Calls For Re-establishing A Civilian Government In Mali As Soon As Possible

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:44 PM

UK calls for re-establishing a civilian government in Mali as soon as possible

The United Kingdom (UK) government on Thursday called for re-establishing a civilian government as soon as possible

LONDON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The United Kingdom (UK) government on Thursday called for re-establishing a civilian government as soon as possible.

A statement of the UK government issued by Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) here on Military coup in Mali following a session of the UN Security Council on Mali, FCO Minister James Duddridge MP said:"Along with our partners in the UN Security Council, the UK made clear today that it opposes the removal of Mali's elected government by force".

"I call on all parties to maintain calm, ensure full respect for human rights, and engage in constructive dialogue to ease tensions.

All those detained during these tumultuous events must be released immediately",he remarked.

James Duddridge further said "I support the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union and the United Nations to encourage a resolution to this crisis".

"We must focus our attention on re-establishing a civilian government in Mali as soon as possible. Only a democratically elected government can meet the needs and aspirations of the Malian people,including by delivering progress on the Mali peace process", he concluded.

