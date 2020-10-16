UrduPoint.com
UK Calls On Azerbaijan, Armenia To Abide By Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:43 PM

UK Calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to Abide by Ceasefire

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The UK government condemned on Friday the reported continued shelling of civilian areas in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh and urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to abide by the ceasefire agreed on October 10 in Moscow.

"It is therefore imperative that the parties to the conflict stop the violence immediately, abide by the 10 October agreement and return to substantive negotiations under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs," the UK said in a statement quoting a speech delivered at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Permanent Council.

In his address, the deputy head of the UK delegation Nicola Murray also called all external parties and friends of Azerbaijan and Armenia to redouble their efforts in support of an end to hostilities and to abstain from taking actions that could risk further exacerbating the crisis.

After stressing that the UK has been advocating for a long time for a comprehensive resolution of the conflict, Murray said a solution can only be achieved through a negotiated settlement and not through military action.

"All parties must urgently return to the negotiating table to work toward this aim without preconditions," he added.

The deadly confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Armenian-dominated region of Karabakh has been ongoing since September 27. On October 10, following the 10-hour talks in Moscow, the two countries agreed to cease hostilities, but the exchange of fire has continued so far.

