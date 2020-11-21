UK Calls on Bosnia and Herzegovina Leaders to Set Aside Division, Focus on Peaceful Future

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) UK Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, called on Saturday the leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina to set aside "divisive rhetoric" and work together to guarantee a peaceful future and democratic rights for all, on the 25th anniversary of the peace agreement in the Balkan nation.

"The progress citizens want to see is often thwarted by those who profit from fear and division. So I call upon the leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina to set aside divisive rhetoric and renew efforts to focus on a peaceful future and democratic rights for all," Raab said in a statement.

The foreign minister said the UK has played a "crucial role" in supporting the necessary reform to improve the lives of the country's citizens including helping them deal with the legacy of the war, and it is providing �80 million ($106 million) annually to support peace and stability in the region.

In 1995, the United States brokered the Dayton Peace Accords that put an end to the three-year civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina that left approximately 100,000 deaths, tens of thousands of victims of sexual violence, and more than 1.8 million people displaced.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was formally signed in Paris on December 14, Bosnia is comprised of two autonomous entities - Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina - governed by a collective presidency.