UK Calls on North Korea to Abandon Nuclear, Ballistic Missile Programs

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) North Korea must return to dialog and give up its nuclear and missile programs in a verifiable manner, Minister for Asia at the UK Foreign Office, Amanda Milling, said on Wednesday.

"We urge North Korea to return to dialogue and to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner," Milling said in the statement.

The United Kingdom condemns the testing of a submarine-launched short-range ballistic missile, conducted by North Korea on Tuesday, and calls for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, Milling said.