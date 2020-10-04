UK Can 'Prosper Mightily' in No Deal Brexit Outcome - Prime Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the United Kingdom "can prosper mightily" in the event current post-Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union end without a deal once the transition period expires on December 31.

"I think we can prosper mightily under those circumstances," Johnson said during an interview on the BBC broadcaster.

According to Johnson, people in the UK "have had enough" of "being told that it would be impossible or intolerable" for the United Kingdom to prosper without a trade deal with the EU.

"I don't want the Australian-WTO type outcome, particularly, but we can more than live with it," he added.

However, the prime minister, who on Saturday discussed the state of current post-Brexit negotiations with European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said he hoped both parties could fix difficult issues and reach an agreement.

"The EU needs to understand that we are utterly serious about needing to control our own laws and our own regulations, and similarly, they need to understand the repatriation of UK fisheries which were lost in 1973," he said.

Fishing quotas, the so-called level playing field ” the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries ” and governance have become the sticking points in the post-Brexit negotiations.

The UK left the EU in January but remains under the current EU trade terms. However, if no trade deal is secured before the so-called transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come into effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the EU.