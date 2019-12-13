UrduPoint.com
UK Can Ratify Brexit Deal Swiftly After Tories Election Victory - EU Foreign Policy Chief

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:31 PM

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday that UK elections results implied that a Brexit agreement will be ratified shortly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday that UK elections results implied that a Brexit agreement will be ratified shortly.

"Outcome of UK elections allows us to expect a swift UK ratification of Withdrawal Agreement. EU stands ready to start negotiations on our future relationship.

The future EU-UK partnership must contain also a strategic dimension, covering foreign & security policy #EUCO," he tweeted.

The UK is likely to leave the European bloc with a deal, now that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won a comfortable majority in Thursday's general election.

With a majority in the House of Commons secured, Johnson will look to get his Brexit withdrawal agreement through parliament by Christmas.

