- Home
- World
- News
- UK Can Ratify Brexit Deal Swiftly After Tories Election Victory - EU Foreign Policy Chief
UK Can Ratify Brexit Deal Swiftly After Tories Election Victory - EU Foreign Policy Chief
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:31 PM
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday that UK elections results implied that a Brexit agreement will be ratified shortly
"Outcome of UK elections allows us to expect a swift UK ratification of Withdrawal Agreement. EU stands ready to start negotiations on our future relationship.
The future EU-UK partnership must contain also a strategic dimension, covering foreign & security policy #EUCO," he tweeted.
The UK is likely to leave the European bloc with a deal, now that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won a comfortable majority in Thursday's general election.
With a majority in the House of Commons secured, Johnson will look to get his Brexit withdrawal agreement through parliament by Christmas.