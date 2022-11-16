UK, Canada Blame Russia for Missile Strike on Poland No Matter Its Origin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed Wednesday that they would hold Russia accountable for the overnight missile landing in Poland because of its military operation in Ukraine, no matter what investigators uncover.

"The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Trudeau emphasised the importance of a full investigation into the circumstances behind missiles falling in Poland yesterday. They stressed that, whatever the outcome of that investigation, Putin's invasion of Ukraine is squarely to blame for the ongoing violence," a UK statement read.

Two men were killed when a missile hit a grain dryer in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders called for caution, pending the results of the probe, although Biden said it was unlikely that the missile came from Russia. Austria and Belgium said the blast was likely caused by Ukrainian air defense.