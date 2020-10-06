UK, Canada Issue Joint Appeal for Peace, Comprehensive Political Solution in Karabakh

Canada's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and his British counterpart Dominic Raab on Tuesday issued a joint statement calling for an end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and a search for a comprehensive political solution to the conflict there

"Canada and the United Kingdom reiterate the urgent need to end the continuing military action in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. We are particularly concerned by reports of shelling of civilian areas and wish to express our condolences to the families of those who have tragically lost their lives. The parties to the conflict must stop the violence and respect the ceasefire agreement," the statement said.

The two officials supported the statements made by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Russia, the United States and France - and urged all external stakeholders to redouble their efforts in support of an end to hostilities and to refrain from taking actions that risk exacerbating the crisis.

"A comprehensive resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is overdue. That can only be delivered through a negotiated settlement and not through military action. All parties must urgently return to the negotiating table to work toward this aim without preconditions," the statement said.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27 when Azerbaijan launched a "counteroffensive" against what it calls is Armenian occupation of the region. Nagorno-Karabakh has accused Azerbaijan of unilaterally violating the 1994 OSCE-mediated ceasefire and attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Turkey has been suspected of inflaming the situation by deploying mercenaries from territories in the northern Syria under its control.

The international community, including the OSCE Minsk Group have urged the warring sides to cease hostilities and engage in a dialogue without preconditions.