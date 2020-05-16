UrduPoint.com
UK, Canada Prime Ministers Discuss COVID-19 Response, Strategies For Economic Recovery

Sat 16th May 2020 | 03:10 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson the response to the novel coronavirus outbreak and economic recovery strategies, a readout of the conversation published by the Office of the Canadian Prime Minister said.

"The two leaders discussed the significant response by Canada and the United Kingdom to address the health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic," the readout said on Friday. "Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Johnson will continue to engage collaboratively in global initiatives on the COVID-19 response and will work toward a strong and sustainable economic recovery."

The two officials also touched upon investment in diagnostic, treatment and vaccine research as well as the two countries' contribution for supporting developing nations.

