UK Cancels All Flights From Largest Royal Air Force Base as Heat 'Melts' Runway - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Royal Air Force (RAF) has halted all operations at Brize Norton, the United Kingdom's largest airbase, because extreme heat weather conditions have "melted" the runway, Sky news reported on Monday.

Brize Norton halted its operations amid a record high heat wave in the United Kingdom that has caused the runway at the airbase to "melt," the report said citing sources familiar with the situation.

The RAF has implemented a contingency plan in order not to affect the already scheduled military operations at Brize Norton, the report added.

Brize Norton, located in Oxfordshire in the south of the United Kingdom, hosts eight RAF squadrons.

The UK authorities have issued a first ever red warning for extreme heat that will be in effect through Tuesday across large portions of England, including London.