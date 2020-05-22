UrduPoint.com
UK Capital Announces Biggest Post-War Recovery Plan Ahead Of Virus Lockdown Exit

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:36 PM

UK Capital Announces Biggest Post-War Recovery Plan Ahead of Virus Lockdown Exit

London's municipal authorities announced on Friday the creation of a panel that will oversee the largest post-war recovery effort as the city eyes exit from the coronavirus lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) London's municipal authorities announced on Friday the creation of a panel that will oversee the largest post-war recovery effort as the city eyes exit from the coronavirus lockdown.

"The programme of work put in place will be the biggest since the end of the Second World War, dwarfing the response to the financial crisis and taking years to deliver," the mayoral office said in a statement.

Mayor Sadiq Khan and senior ministers for London and local governments have formed London Transition board that will be in charge of the lockdown exit until the end of 2020.

The longer-term economic and social recovery will be overseen by the mayor and London Councils' London Recovery Board, which will seek to make the UK capital "fairer, more equal, greener" than it was before the crisis.

"The economic, health and social challenges arising from both the virus itself and from the lockdown are far-reaching, and London's recovery will be a long and complex road that will take many months, if not years," Khan warned.

In the coming months, the Transition Board will oversee efforts to get life and business in the city back on track while controlling the virus. This will include phasing in and out of varying levels of lockdown.

