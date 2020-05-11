UK Capital to Resume Transport Services Suspended Over COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Transport for London (TfL), a UK government body responsible for the transport system in Greater London, said on Monday that it intended to gradually resume the operation of transport services, but warned that it will take time before the service levels reach those that were in place before the coronavirus pandemic.

"In keeping with plans on the national rail network, TfL is working to safely and gradually build up service levels to where they were before the pandemic and will return the number of buses and trains running to as close to 100 per cent as soon as possible. TfL is working closely with staff and the trade unions with the intention of, by 18 May, increasing service levels to around 85 per cent on the bus network, at least 70 per cent on the Tube and London Overground (in line with national rail services), 80 per cent on the DLR and a full service on TfL Rail," TfL said in a statement, adding that this does not mean a return to the transport network that existed before the crisis.

According to the authority, due to the requirement to maintain social distancing wherever possible, it will only be able to carry around 13-15 percent of the normal number of passengers on the subway and bus network when 100 percent of services are operational.

The travel demand has to be reduced by more than 85 percent compared to normal to enable social distancing.

"TfL is introducing a range of further measures. Hand sanitizer points will start to be introduced across the transport network over the coming weeks, with points to be installed at every Tube and TfL rail station. They will also be installed in all bus stations and ... where it's safe and secure to do so. The rigorous cleaning regime for buses, trains and stations will continue. All taxi and private hire companies and drivers are being asked by TfL to put protective measures in place including ensuring face coverings are worn by drivers," TfL added.

In addition, the authority asked citizens who need to travel to reimagine their journeys where possible and use existing or newly introduced walking and cycling options and buy products in local stores to relieve pressure on public transport.

Last week, the municipal officials allocated more than two billion Pounds ($2.5 billion) for developing pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure to encourage citizens to use less public transport for trips to work and to shops. Currently, it is public transport that is considered by the country's government as the main means for the spread of the virus.