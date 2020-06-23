UrduPoint.com
UK Car Industry To Get $92Mln In Green Incentive Funds

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:17 PM

The UK government unveiled a funding scheme on Tuesday that will inject 73.5 million pounds ($92 million) in the car industry to promote green technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The UK government unveiled a funding scheme on Tuesday that will inject 73.5 million Pounds ($92 million) in the car industry to promote green technologies.

"Britain's automotive industry is set to benefit from a 73.5 million government investment to develop green technologies and safeguard jobs," the statement read.

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi said this would spur the move toward electric transport, allowing the country to meet the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and create 14,000 research and manufacturing jobs.

The investment will go into 10 projects that seek to develop advanced technology for the next generation of electric taxis, cars and vans, including recyclable batteries and ultra-lightweight components.

