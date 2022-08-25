UK Car Output Rises for 3 Months Straight, Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels - Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Car production in the United Kingdom rose for the third consecutive month in July in a sign that supply shortages may be starting to ease, but output remains 46.4% below pre-pandemic levels, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said Thursday.

Factories turned out 4,605 more cars this July than in July 2021, bumping up production 8.6% to 58,043 units. But July of last year was the worst since 1956, illustrating that a full recovery is still far off.

Production for the domestic market surged 40.7% in July, while the number of export units was up by a modest 2.8%. Exports to the UK's top markets in the EU and the US sagged, while orders from China and Japan rose significantly.

"A third consecutive month of growth for UK car production is, of course, welcome and gives some hope that the supply chain issues blighting the sector may finally be starting to ease. But other challenges remain, not least energy costs," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes warned.

Hawes said that production of climate-friendly vehicles would help the auto industry attract investment, which is needed to mitigate rising costs and make the UK more competitive. Output of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles was up by almost 30% in July.