UK Car Production Drops by 11.3% in April - Automakers Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The automobile production in the United Kingdom experienced a fall of 11.3% year-on-year in April due to implications of the Ukrainian conflict and the global crisis of semi-conductors, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Thursday.

"UK car production fell -11.3% in April with 60,554 units rolling off factory lines, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The ongoing global shortage of semi-conductors, the impact of the war in Ukraine on supply chains, model changes and broader industry structural changes all contributed to a volatile month's output," the SMMT said in a statement.

According to the automakers association, the production of cars for the domestic market rose by 60.

1% to 12,768 cars in April, while the production for export fell 20.8% to 47,786 vehicles.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of 2022, the UK automobile production declined 28.5% to 267,901 cars, including by 10.1% for the domestic market and by 32.2% for export, the SMMT added.

Semiconductors have become a burning issue due to disruptions in supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the development of next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and robots. The situation has significantly deteriorated since February due to the Ukrainian crisis. Western sanctions against Russia and and the military operation itself have cut off supplies and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.