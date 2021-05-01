UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Care Home Residents Will No Longer Need To Self Isolate Upon Return

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:43 PM

UK Care Home Residents Will No Longer Need to Self Isolate Upon Return

Care home residents in the United Kingdom will no longer need to self isolate for two weeks after coming back from any outside visit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Care home residents in the United Kingdom will no longer need to self isolate for two weeks after coming back from any outside visit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday.

"We know how challenging this time has been for care home residents, so I am pleased that they can now leave their homes to reunite with their loved ones outdoors," he said in a written statement.

The new rule comes after legal action has been launched by John's Campaign, a campaign group which advocates for the right of people with dementia to be supported by their family carers anywhere they are.

"We'll save the celebrations until we see the detail - and feel convinced that there is any legal right to behave in such a way. Which there isn't," the campaign group said on Twitter after the news broke out on Saturday.

At the start of April, the UK government imposed strict COVID-19 restrictions on care home residents requiring anyone making visits outside of care homes to relatives or outdoor space's to self isolate for 14 days upon their return.

The restrictions were faced with a lot of scrutiny from campaign groups.

Under the new rules starting on Tuesday, all care home residents will be able "to participate in more out-of-home visits without having to isolate on their return", the government said in the statement.

"I know residents and their families have found the restrictions on trips out of care homes incredibly difficult. This is one more step towards getting back to normal, while protecting care homes from the continued risk of COVID-19," Minister for Care Helen Whately added.

According to data from the Care Quality Commission, over 9,000 deaths due to COVID-19 have occurred in UK care homes from January 1 - April 23. In order to keep care home residents safe, the government is urging care home workers to get vaccinated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Visit United Kingdom January April Family All From Government

Recent Stories

NCOC bans Yaum-e-Ali (AS) processions amid surging ..

45 seconds ago

Philippines Receives 1st Batch of Russia's Sputnik ..

48 seconds ago

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Log ..

50 seconds ago

Ocean Viking to disembark 236 rescued migrants in ..

6 minutes ago

Lens team bus daubed with insults ahead of PSG gam ..

6 minutes ago

Vaccine rollout begins in rebel-held northern Syri ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.