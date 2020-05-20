UrduPoint.com
UK Care Homes See Twice More Deaths During Pandemic Than Average - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:55 PM

The United Kingdom is reporting double the amount of deaths than during the same months in previous years in care homes across three of its countries amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to an analysis compiled by the Sky News based on data from the UK Office for National Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United Kingdom is reporting double the amount of deaths than during the same months in previous years in care homes across three of its countries amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to an analysis compiled by the Sky news based on data from the UK Office for National Statistics.

The average number of deaths in care homes across England and Wales during the period of March 13 to May 8 from 2015-2019 amounted to 17,591. In comparison, the health authorities confirmed 39,404 deaths during the same period in 2020.

In Scotland, 4,070 people died in care homes from March 16 to May 10 this year, compared to the 2,016 five-year average, according to statistics. No data is available for Northern Ireland.

England and Wales are also registering on average 40 percent more deaths in hospitals this year, while Scotland is reporting a 13 percent rise in hospital death rate.

Overall, the UK has so far confirmed 248,818 COVID-19 cases and 35,341 coronavirus-related deaths. The country is not providing recovery statistics.

