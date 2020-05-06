UK Care Homes Struggle for Protective Gear as Prices Soar - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Care homes across the United Kingdom feel left in the lurch by regional councils and the government as they struggle to buy protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic, media said Wednesday.

Councils have been told to ramp up social care spending by 10 percent to address the COVID-19 outbreak, which has killed more than 29,000 people in the UK, many of them elderly.

But the ITV news channel has found that authorities in Stockton-on-Tees and York have unlocked only 5 percent in extra funds, while others have not offered anything yet.

The Comberton care home in the Dudley borough has been relying on donations of visors, the outlet has been told, and paying four times the usual price for masks, gloves and aprons.

"The prices have risen considerably. The boxes of gloves, we're paying four times as much as we would have in the beginning," Julie Russell, the manager, told the news channel.

Documents from another council reportedly show that it spent 3.87 Pounds ($4.79) for personal protective equipment per resident before the pandemic, while the cost for care homes is now almost 254 pounds.