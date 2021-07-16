UK Carrier Strike Group Enters Indian Ocean - Defense Minister

The UK carrier strike group led by the fifth-generation 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth on its maiden trip has entered the Indian Ocean and is sailing towards India to conduct routine maritime exercises with the Indian Navy, the UK Defense Ministry said in a statement published on Friday

The largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation sailed off from Portsmouth, England, on May 22 in a deployment that has been described as a show of military strength following the UK's exit from the European Union last year.

"The UK Carrier Strike Group deployment is a major moment for UK defence as we develop this cutting edge capability across the globe," Defense secretary Ben Wallace was quoted as saying,

Wallace claimed that it also illustrates London's "enduring commitment to global defence and security, strengthening our existing alliances and forging new partnerships with like-minded countries as we face up to the challenges of the 21st century.

"

The HMS Queen Elizabeth is carrying on deck eight F-35B Lightning II-fast jets, four Wildcat maritime attack helicopters, seven Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine and airborne early warning helicopters, and three Merlin Mk4 commando helicopters, and is escorted by six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands.

The carrier strike group entered the Indian Ocean after a series of engagements and operations in the Mediterranean. The fleet is expected to visit 40 nations, including India, Japan, Republic of Korea and Singapore, in a deployment covering 26,000 nautical miles.