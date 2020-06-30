UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Cathedral To Display Painting Featuring Black Jesus Christ In BLM Solidarity

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

UK Cathedral to Display Painting Featuring Black Jesus Christ in BLM Solidarity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) St. Albans Cathedral in the UK county of Hertfordshire said on Tuesday it would temporarily replace its traditional altar setting with a modern reproduction of Leonardo Da Vinci's 15th century mural The Last Supper featuring a Black model as Jesus Christ.

"We are deeply grateful to the artist Lorna May Wadsworth who has given permission for us to use her striking painting of A Last Supper as part of a prayer installation in the North Transept. In the painting Jesus is a black man, and so calls us to 'look with fresh eyes at something you think you know'," the cathedral said in a press release.

Wadsworth's painting, as explained by the artist herself in the press release, is aimed at challenging the centuries-long "Western myth" that Christ looked European, while some experts believe he rather had middle Eastern features.

Jamaican-born Tafari Hinds acted as a model for the painting.

"My portrayal of him is just as 'accurate' as the received idea that he looked like a Florentine," the artist was quoted as saying in the release.

The cathedral said the display would open on Saturday and last till the end of October.

The move came just days after the Archbishop of Canterbury called upon the Church of England to reconsider its representation of Jesus as white.

Related Topics

Century Man United Kingdom May October Prayer Church

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

21 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

36 minutes ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs organises regional interactive anti- ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.