UK Chairman Of Accounting Giant KPMG Warns Of 'Economic Disaster' Caused By COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:16 PM

UK Chairman of Accounting Giant KPMG Warns of 'Economic Disaster' Caused by COVID-19

The UK chairman of the accounting giant KPMG Bill Michael has warned employees that the global COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact will potentially be worse than the human impact, in a memo to workers seen by the Sky News broadcaster on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The UK chairman of the accounting giant KPMG Bill Michael has warned employees that the global COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact will potentially be worse than the human impact, in a memo to workers seen by the Sky news broadcaster on Tuesday.

"It appears a vaccine is many months away - too long for an economy to survive a lockdown. At some point, we run the risk that the economic disaster will transcend the human one," Michael wrote in the memo, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Michael is currently recovering at home after testing positive for the coronavirus disease. He received treatment in hospital before being discharged, the broadcaster stated, and he added that governments would face significant challenges balancing the needs of the economy and public health authorities.

"The difficult judgments governments face is to strike a balance between the health of our people and our economy," he wrote, as quoted by the broadcaster.

KPMG's partners have been told that they can expect a pay cut of 25 percent in 2020 amid the ongoing epidemiological and economic crisis, which could save the company roughly $90 million, the broadcaster reported.

On April 14, the UK-based forecasting firm Oxford Economics estimated that the global GDP will shrink by 2.8 percent in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

