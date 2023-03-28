UrduPoint.com

UK Challenger Tanks To Start Combat Missions In Ukraine Soon - Ukrainian Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

UK Challenger Tanks to Start Combat Missions in Ukraine Soon - Ukrainian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday that Challenger 2 tanks supplied by the United Kingdom will soon be deployed for the execution of combat missions.

"It was a pleasure to take the first Ukrainian Challenger 2 MBT for a spin. Such tanks, supplied by the United Kingdom, have recently arrived in our country. These fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions. Thank you, (UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak), (Defense Secretary Ben Wallace) and the (British) people," Reznikov said on Twitter.

On Monday, Reznikov confirmed the arrival of Western armored vehicles in Ukraine, noting that the military equipment has already been submitted to armament of the airborne troops.

At the same time, the UK Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops have completed training on Challenger 2 tanks in the UK and have already returned home for possible participation in the country's counteroffensive against Russia where the British tanks are expected to be used.

Ukraine has been reportedly preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russia in spring this year, with a number of Western officials expressing their willingness to help Kiev. The UK is among Western countries actively supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons and training the Ukrainian military personnel amid the military operation that Russian launched in Ukraine over a year ago.

UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said last week that the country would provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor-piercing shells for the 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks UK is planning to supply to Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation of the situation.

