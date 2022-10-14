UrduPoint.com

UK Chancellor Of Exchequer Kwarteng Announces Resignation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

UK Chancellor of Exchequer Kwarteng Announces Resignation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) UK Chancellor of Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Friday his resignation.

Earlier in the day, broadcaster Sky news reported the UK finance minister had been sacked three weeks after his appointment over a controversial tax cuts plan for big corporations.

"Dear Prime Minister, You have asked me to stand aside as your CHancellor. I have accepted," Kwarteng said in a statement shared on his Twitter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter United Kingdom

Recent Stories

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

31 minutes ago
 Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

35 minutes ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

59 minutes ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

1 hour ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.