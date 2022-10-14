UK Chancellor of Exchequer Kwarteng Announces Resignation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) UK Chancellor of Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Friday his resignation.

Earlier in the day, broadcaster Sky news reported the UK finance minister had been sacked three weeks after his appointment over a controversial tax cuts plan for big corporations.

"Dear Prime Minister, You have asked me to stand aside as your CHancellor. I have accepted," Kwarteng said in a statement shared on his Twitter.