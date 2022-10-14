UrduPoint.com

UK Chancellor Of Exchequer Kwarteng Sacked After Turmoil Over Tax-Cutting Plan - Reports

Published October 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The UK finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, has been sacked three weeks after his appointment over a controversial tax cuts plan for big corporations, broadcaster Sky news reported on Friday.

The decision was triggered by Kwarteng's "mini-budget" plan to support the country's economy, which included a large-scale tax cut for corporations.

According to the plan, the tax on incomes over 150,000 Pounds ($168,000) a year should be cut from 45% to 40%.

The plan's announcement sent markets into meltdown, with the British pound falling to an all-time low of $1.0384 against the US Dollar, and triggered a barrage of criticism against the government of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, including from her fellow Conservatives.

Media reported that Truss was expected to officially announce Kwarteng's resignation later on Friday and present plans to increase corporation tax.

