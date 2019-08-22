UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Channel 4 To Shoot Documentary About Putin's Influence On Modern World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 02:01 PM

UK Channel 4 to Shoot Documentary About Putin's Influence on Modern World

UK's Channel 4 will produce a ground-breaking three-part documentary series on Russian President Vladimir Putin to show how his power has changed the modern world, the channel said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) UK's Channel 4 will produce a ground-breaking three-part documentary series on Russian President Vladimir Putin to show how his power has changed the modern world, the channel said in a press release.

"To understand what is happening in the world right now, it is necessary to understand Vladimir Putin. Putin has shown his staying power as one of the most formidable politicians of the 21st century. This series will explore how as a former spy he has redefined politics and the impact this has had globally," Executive Producer James Rogan said, as quoted in a press release.

The film will include interviews with the Russian leader himself, his close circle and those most impacted by his actions, as well as archive materials.

"This landmark series will show how Putin brought his knowledge of spy-craft to define the presidency of a nuclear power ... It will explore how Putin's personal experiences have influenced his politics, how modern Russia has been created through an acute sense of betrayal, pride and anger, and how Putin's values have been exported around the worldfrom Crimea to Salisbury to Washington DC," the press release read.

The series will be filmed in Russia, the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Century World Film And Movies Russia Europe Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Salisbury Circle United Kingdom United States From

Recent Stories

Mexico arrests six police over 2015 Michoacan mass ..

46 seconds ago

NAB held suspect wanted in modarba scheme, obtaine ..

47 seconds ago

Six Belugas, Remaining 2 Orcas Start Journey for R ..

50 seconds ago

Trump, Zelenskyy Expected to Sign Several Document ..

7 minutes ago

One killed, five injured in several accidents in F ..

7 minutes ago

MoHR maintained record performance for women right ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.