(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The UK Charge d'Affaires in Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

In April, UK Ambassador Deborah Bronnert to Russia was summoned to the Foreign Ministry over London's "interference in the internal affairs of Russia and activities that do not correspond to the diplomatic status."