UK Charity Awards 'Hero Rat' Medal for Mine Clearing Operations in Cambodia

The UK's People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) charity has awarded a gold medal to a "hero rat" named Magawa for conducting life-saving mine clearance operations in Cambodia, according to a press release on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The UK's People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) charity has awarded a gold medal to a "hero rat" named Magawa for conducting life-saving mine clearance operations in Cambodia, according to a press release on Friday.

"Magawa has discovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance to date, making him the charity's most successful HeroRAT and a more than worthy candidate for the PDSA Gold Medal. During his career he has helped clear over 141,000 square metres [1.5 million square yards] of land (the equivalent of twenty football pitches), making it safe for local people," the charity wrote.

Magawa, an African giant pouched rat, was bred by the Tanzania-based charity APOPO for the purpose of working as a mine detector.

Rats are used for their sense of smell and because they are often too light to trigger explosive devices contained in fields.

The Cambodian Mine Action Centre has estimated that between four to six million landmines and other explosive devices remain after three decades of conflict in the region that ended in the late 1990s.

From January 1979 to June 2019, as many as 64,840 people in Cambodia have either been killed or injured as a result of exploding landmines, according to the Cambodia Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority.