UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Charity Says Gov't Not Doing Enough By Not Banning New Home Construction On Floodplains

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

UK Charity Says Gov't Not Doing Enough By Not Banning New Home Construction on Floodplains

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) New UK government flood policy does not go far enough as it fails to ban home construction on floodplains, recovery and community support specialist for the UK charity National Flood Forum Heather Shepherd told The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the UK government published its flood and coastal erosion risk management policy statement. Government officials called the new policy ambitious, citing an investment of 5.2 billion Pounds ($6.5 billion) in the country's flood and coastal erosion defenses over the next seven years, although the new policy does not ban the construction of new homes on floodplains.

"If you're to think of nature as a solution then our floodplains become precious and a resource to mitigate flooding.

If we build on them we're taking away a natural way of managing flood risk," Shepherd told the newspaper.

According to the policy document, the government will attempt to direct development away from areas at risk of flooding, although experts told the newspaper that this message contradicts a statement released by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in late June, which pledged to rapidly construct new homes all across the country.

The United Kingdom was hit by severe flooding in many areas throughout the winter, primarily caused by Storms Ciara and Dennis, which caused roughly $450 million in damages. The Met Office declared February 2020 the country's wettest month on record, with an average rainfall of 8 inches.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Flood United Kingdom February June 2020 All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

16 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

31 minutes ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

31 minutes ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

46 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

46 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.