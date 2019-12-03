UK Charity Says One Child Becomes Homeless in Country Every 8 Minutes

As many as 183 children become homeless every day in the United Kingdom, with the total number of homeless children in the country having reached a 12-year high, a new report by leading UK homelessness charity Shelter showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) As many as 183 children become homeless every day in the United Kingdom, with the total number of homeless children in the country having reached a 12-year high, a new report by leading UK homelessness charity Shelter showed.

The charity published these findings in its Generation Homeless report, providing both a national- and local-level breakdown of homeless people in the UK. The report revealed that at least 135,000 UK children � or one in 107 � will be living in temporary accommodation on Christmas.

"The fact 183 children become homeless every day is a scandalous figure and a sharp reminder that political promises about tackling homelessness must be turned into real action," Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said in the report.

London has the highest concentration of homeless children in the country, the Shelter report stated.

At the beginning of 2019, one in every 24 children in the UK capital were homeless, a rise of 33 percent since 2014. In the UK as a whole, the number of children living in temporary accommodation has risen by 51 percent in the same period.

Shelter noted that children who had been made homeless were more likely to suffer from mental health problems than other children, even after being rehoused.

In August, Nick Roberts, project manager at the Windsor Homeless Project, told Sputnik that far-reaching policy failures and a fixation on Brexit was preventing the government from alleviating what many are calling a "housing crisis."

The UK government has previously vowed to end homelessness, specifically, within the next decade, having allocated around 100 million Pounds to such efforts last year. However, doubt remains as to whether such a goal is achievable.