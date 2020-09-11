UK Chief Brexit Negotiator Admits Existence of Significant Divergences in Talks With EU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) David Frost, the UK chief Brexit negotiator, acknowledged on Thursday a number of challenges and some significant divergences in talks with the European Union.

Frost said, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster, that the eighth round of London-Brussels negotiations that began on Tuesday has seen "useful exchanges" but also "a number of challenging areas remain and the divergences on some are still significant.

"We have consistently made proposals which provide for open and fair competition, on the basis of high standards, in a way which is appropriate to a modern free trade agreement between sovereign and autonomous equals," the media outlet quoted the chief negotiator as saying.

Frost added that the sides had held discussions on all areas of concern.