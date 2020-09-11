UK Chief Brexit Negotiator Admits Existence of Significant Divergences in Talks With EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) David Frost, the UK chief Brexit negotiator, acknowledged on Thursday a number of challenges and some significant divergences in talks with the European Union.

Frost said that the eighth round of London-Brussels negotiations that began on Tuesday had seen "useful exchanges" but also "a number of challenging areas remain and the divergences on some are still significant."

"We have consistently made proposals which provide for open and fair competition, on the basis of high standards, in a way which is appropriate to a modern free trade agreement between sovereign and autonomous equals," Frost said on Thursday, as quoted by the Prime Minister's Office.

Frost added that the sides had held discussions on all areas of concern.

"We remain committed to working hard to reach agreement by the middle of October, as the Prime Minister set out earlier this week ... We have agreed to meet again, as planned, in Brussels next week to continue discussions," the chief negotiator added.

The United Kingdom left the European Union in January but remains under the current EU trade terms. However, if no trade deal is secured before the so-called transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come in effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the European area.