UK Chief Brexit Negotiator Self-Isolates With COVID-19 Symptoms - Prime Ministers' Office

The chief UK Brexit negotiator, David Frost, went into self-isolation with mild COVID-19 symptoms, one day after Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, tested positive for the coronavirus, the UK Prime Minister's Office said on Friday

Frost did not test positive for COVID-19 but had mild coronavirus symptoms, according to the prime minister's office.

The latest meeting between the negotiators took place two weeks ago.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that an extension to the Brexit transition period was not being considered despite the disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that negotiations on the future post-Brexit relations between the EU and the United Kingdom would continue.

On March 13, the World Health Organization said that the coronavirus epicenter shifted from China to Europe, with Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom all being among the top 10 most affected countries.