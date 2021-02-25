UK Chief Medical Officers Downgrade COVID-19 Threat To Level 4
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:16 PM
UK Chief Medical Officers decided that it was possible to downgrade the COVID-19 threat level one step to Level 4, the government said Thursday in a statement
"Following advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and in the light of the most recent data, the 4 UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director agree that the UK alert level should move from level 5 to level 4 in all 4 nations," the statement read.
According to the statement, medical centers in the country are still "under significant pressure," but the NHS and other health service providers have a much lower risk of being "overwhelmed within 21 days."