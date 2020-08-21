UK Chief Negotiator Says EU Makes Post-Brexit Talks 'Unnecessarily Difficult'

UK chief negotiator David Frost accused on Friday the European Union of making the post-Brexit negotiations "unnecessarily difficult", adding that there has been little progress in talks with the bloc

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) UK chief negotiator David Frost accused on Friday the European Union of making the post-Brexit negotiations "unnecessarily difficult", adding that there has been little progress in talks with the bloc.

"The EU is still insisting not only that we must accept continuity with EU state aid and fisheries policy, but also that this must be agreed before any further substantive work can be done in any other area of the negotiation, including on legal texts.� This makes it unnecessarily difficult to make progress," Frost said in a written statement released by the government at the end of the seventh round of talks held this week in Brussels.

According to the official, "substantive work continues to be necessary across a range of different areas of potential UK-EU future cooperation if we are to deliver it".

"We have been clear from the outset about the principles underlying the UK approach. We are seeking a relationship which ensures we regain sovereign control of our own laws, borders, and waters," Frost stressed.

The UK chief negotiator also insisted that the UK wants to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) similar to the ones the EU has already agreed with other countries and to make practical arrangements for cooperation in areas such as aviation, scientific programs, and law enforcement.

"When the EU accepts this reality in all areas of the negotiation, it will be much easier to make progress," Frost added.

He pledged, however, that the UK government will continue to work hard to reach an agreement, and revealed that both teams will remain in close contact over the next two weeks, in preparation for the eighth round of talks scheduled for September 7 in London.

� After Brexit was delivered on January 31, the UK and the UE entered an 11-month transition period to set the rules for their future bilateral trade.

� If no deal is secured by December 31, and talks are not extended, trade between will have to trade on the terms set by the World Trade Organization, meaning UK goods will be subject to tariffs.