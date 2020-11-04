UK Chief Negotiator Says Wide Divergences Still Remain in Post-Brexit Trade Talks With EU

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) UK chief negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday that although some progress has been made after another two weeks of talks, "wide divergences" still remain between the United Kingdom and the European Union for a post-Brexit free trade agreement to be signed.

"We've just finished two weeks of intensive talks with the EU. Progress made, but I agree with [EU chief negotiator] @Michel Barnier that wide divergences remain on some core issues. We continue to work to find solutions that fully respect UK sovereignty," Frost wrote on Twitter.

The UK left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

On October 16, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off negotiations and announced the UK should get ready to definitely leave the EU on December 31 without a deal, but weeks later, London and Brussels agreed to resume talks.

Fishing quotas, the level-playing field ” the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries ” and governance remain the sticking points.

If no trade deal is secured before year's end, the World Trade Organization's rules will come into effect starting in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the EU.