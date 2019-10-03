UrduPoint.com
UK Chief Negotiator Will Return To Brussels On Thursday For Brexit Talks - Reports

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:21 PM

The chief UK Brexit negotiator, David Frost, will depart for Brussels again later on Thursday to follow up on London's latest proposals to review the divorce deal, the Sky News broadcaster reported

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The chief UK Brexit negotiator, David Frost, will depart for Brussels again later on Thursday to follow up on London's latest proposals to review the divorce deal, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

Most recently, Frost traveled to Brussels on Wednesday to deliver Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposals on the terms of the withdrawal, which remove the contentious Irish backstop.

The new plan envisages that Northern Ireland will leave the EU Customs Union after the end of the transition period, together with the rest of the United Kingdom. The plan also provides for the creation of a regulatory zone on the island of Ireland covering all goods.

All customs processes necessary to ensure compliance with the UK and EU customs regimes are expected to take place electronically, with a minimum number of physical checks.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has welcomed Johnson's determination to "make progress towards a deal" but noted that his proposals still have "some problematic points." He also said on Wednesday that the two negotiating teams would resume talks in the coming days. The United Kingdom is set to leave the bloc on October 31.

