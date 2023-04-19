UrduPoint.com

UK Chief Of Defense Staff Visits India To Develop Military Cooperation - London

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 08:29 PM

UK Chief of Defense Staff Visits India to Develop Military Cooperation - London

UK Chief of the Defense Staff adm. Tony Radakin is on an official visit to India to engage in talks with his Indian colleagues and discuss prospects for bilateral military cooperation, the United Kingdom's government said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) UK Chief of the Defense Staff adm. Tony Radakin is on an official visit to India to engage in talks with his Indian colleagues and discuss prospects for bilateral military cooperation, the United Kingdom's government said on Wednesday.

"The United Kingdom's Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, is taking part in a series of high-level meetings in India this week, continuing momentum in building strategic ties between the two countries," the government said in a statement.

Radakin kicked off his three-day visit on April 17 by a meeting with his Indian counterpart, gen. Anil Chauhan, according to the statement. The two senior officers discussed various aspects of the UK-India defense cooperation, including the partnership in the aerospace industry in line with the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding and developing results of the previous negotiations, the government noted.

"India and the UK are natural partners in a world that is becoming more contested and volatile. We share many of the same democratic instincts and values and are both committed to the rule of law. We are respected military powers, both undergoing significant investment and modernisation, and exercising together across, land, sea and air. But we can do more," the admiral said.

He also noted that the UK has "the broadest and most integrated presence" in the Indo-Pacific "of any European nation," because it believes the region should remain "open and free."

Additionally, Radakin met with a series of other high-ranking Indian officers during his visit.

The military official's tour coincides with a visit by Chief of the Air Staff Mike Wigston. Both visits are intended to underline the high importance of military ties between London and New Delhi, the statement read.

Related Topics

India World Visit London New Delhi Same United Kingdom April 2019 Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 3 Nicaraguan Judicial Officials Over ..

US Sanctions 3 Nicaraguan Judicial Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses - ..

3 minutes ago
 Speakers advise Pakistan to be vigilant as India g ..

Speakers advise Pakistan to be vigilant as India goes through state elections in ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 180 Miners Evacuated From Russia's Raspadskay ..

Over 180 Miners Evacuated From Russia's Raspadskaya Coal Mine Over Fire- Emergen ..

3 minutes ago
 Sentencing of Russian Businessman Klyushin Delayed ..

Sentencing of Russian Businessman Klyushin Delayed for May 23 Acquittal Hearing ..

4 minutes ago
 Senate approves committee's decision to reject ele ..

Senate approves committee's decision to reject election funds bill

11 minutes ago
 FCCI Chief expresses satisfaction over enhancement ..

FCCI Chief expresses satisfaction over enhancement of trade volume between Pakis ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.