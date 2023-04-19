UK Chief of Defense Staff Visits India to Develop Military Cooperation - London

UK Chief of the Defense Staff adm. Tony Radakin is on an official visit to India to engage in talks with his Indian colleagues and discuss prospects for bilateral military cooperation, the United Kingdom's government said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) UK Chief of the Defense Staff adm. Tony Radakin is on an official visit to India to engage in talks with his Indian colleagues and discuss prospects for bilateral military cooperation, the United Kingdom's government said on Wednesday.

"The United Kingdom's Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, is taking part in a series of high-level meetings in India this week, continuing momentum in building strategic ties between the two countries," the government said in a statement.

Radakin kicked off his three-day visit on April 17 by a meeting with his Indian counterpart, gen. Anil Chauhan, according to the statement. The two senior officers discussed various aspects of the UK-India defense cooperation, including the partnership in the aerospace industry in line with the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding and developing results of the previous negotiations, the government noted.

"India and the UK are natural partners in a world that is becoming more contested and volatile. We share many of the same democratic instincts and values and are both committed to the rule of law. We are respected military powers, both undergoing significant investment and modernisation, and exercising together across, land, sea and air. But we can do more," the admiral said.

He also noted that the UK has "the broadest and most integrated presence" in the Indo-Pacific "of any European nation," because it believes the region should remain "open and free."

Additionally, Radakin met with a series of other high-ranking Indian officers during his visit.

The military official's tour coincides with a visit by Chief of the Air Staff Mike Wigston. Both visits are intended to underline the high importance of military ties between London and New Delhi, the statement read.