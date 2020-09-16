UK Child Rescued From Worn-Torn Syria After Defeat of IS - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab announced on Wednesday that the UK government has rescued a British child that was left alone after the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in worn-torn Syria.

"Pleased we have been able to bring home a British child from Syria. As I have said previously, we assess each case carefully.

Safely facilitating the return of orphans or unaccompanied British children, where possible, is the right thing to do," Raab wrote on Tweeter.

According to Save the Children UK, as of October 2019, more than 60 UK children were trapped in northeastern Syria after their parents were killed or abandoned during the war.

The humanitarian organization then said that the children, many of them under five years old, were enduring dire conditions in desolate detention camps.