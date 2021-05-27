UrduPoint.com
UK, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Human Rights In Hong Kong, Xinjiang

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:43 PM

UK, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Human Rights in Hong Kong, Xinjiang

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday that he spoke to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, about Hong Kong and the Uygur-populated Xinjiang province

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday that he spoke to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, about Hong Kong and the Uygur-populated Xinjiang province.

"I underlined the UK's deep concern at the situation in Hong Kong and the need for the UN to have unfettered access to Xinjiang," he tweeted.

A foreign department spokesperson said that Raab raised concerns about perceived human rights violations in Xinjiang, including alleged use of forced labor. China denies the claims.

The diplomats also discussed the situation in Myanmar, Iran and North Korea as well as the importance of cooperation on climate change and global health. They agreed that there were opportunities for the two countries to work together, from trade to tackling biodiversity loss.

