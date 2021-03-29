UrduPoint.com
UK Citizen Among People Killed In Islamist Attack In Norther Mozambique - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

UK Citizen Among People Killed in Islamist Attack in Norther Mozambique - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) A UK citizen has been killed and other British nationals are unaccounted for after militants linked to the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) ambushed a convoy of foreign contractors trying to flee the town of Palma, in northern Mozambique, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the news outlet, the man was attempting to escape from an attack on his hotel compound that left dozens of others dead or missing, adding that thousands of survivors were rescued by sea and air on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the UK parliamentary under-secretary of state for Africa, James Duddridge, has said on Twitter that the UK government is contacting British citizens in the northern Mozambican region of Cabo Delgado to provide support.

The lawmaker also said that the UK "wholeheartedly" condemns the appalling violence in the region, where jihadists have been fighting the government since 2017.

According to media reports, some 60 people, most of them foreign contractors working for a natural gas project run by the French energy company Total, are unaccounted for since Friday following the deadly ambush on the convoy.

The UK Foreign Office said that its embassy in Maputo is in direct contact with authorities in Cabo Delgado to urgently seek further information on these reports.

