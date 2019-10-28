UK Citizen Arrested in Kazakhstan on Suspicion of Murdering Baby Daughter - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Kazakh authorities have arrested a UK national in the city of Almaty following a discovery of a dead baby girl in a five-star hotel last week, media reported on Monday.

The 41-year old suspect is accused of beating his 1.

5-year old daughter to death on the morning of October 24 at the InterContinental hotel, according to the zakon.kz news site. The child was resuscitated on the spot and sent to the local hospital where she passed away despite doctors' best efforts to save her life.

The suspect was taken into custody per the decision of the Almaty court and awaits trial.