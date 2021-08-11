UrduPoint.com

UK Citizen Suspected Of Spying For Russian Intelligence Detained In Germany - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:36 PM

A UK citizen suspected of spying for Russian intelligence has been detained in Germany, the press office of the German prosecutor's office said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) A UK citizen suspected of spying for Russian intelligence has been detained in Germany, the press office of the German prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

"The accused is suspected of having collaborated with a foreign intelligence service since November 2020 at the latest ... Until his arrest, David S.

worked as a local employee at the British Embassy in Berlin. On at least one occasion he forwarded documents obtained during his work to a representative of a Russian intelligence service. In return for providing information, the accused received an unknown amount of cash," the press office said in a statement.

The UK citizen was detained in Potsdam on Tuesday, and his home and workplace have been searched. Berlin and London have cooperated to detain the suspect.

