UK Citizen Wins $156Mln EuroMillions Lottery Jackpot - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) A UK citizen has won the 123 million pound ($156 million) EuroMillions jackpot, local media reported, citing a National Lottery employee.

"One very lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight's entire 123 million pound EuroMillions jackpot, catapulting them right up into third place of the biggest-ever National Lottery wins in the UK," Andy Carter, the senior winner's adviser at The National Lottery told the UK Mirror news outlet.

The winner was able to guess five main numbers and two "lucky stars."

The identity of the winner has not been released.