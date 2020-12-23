UrduPoint.com
UK Citizens Chose Margaret Thatcher As Best Prime Minister To Handle COVID, Brexit - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:33 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The majority of Britons believe that UK's former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher would be the best person to lead the government in 2020 when the country is facing the global COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit, a poll conducted by JL Partners and ordered by Daily Mail showed on Wednesday.

UK's longest-serving prime minister and the first woman to lead the government, also known as the "Iron Lady," held the office from 1979 to 1990.

Overall, 32 percent of respondents voted for Thatcher, and she was followed by Tony Blair with 11 percent. Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Harold Wilson, Theresa May, John Major and James Callaghan all received less than 7 percent, while nearly 40 percent found it difficult to answer.

Notably, Thatcher was picked as a favorite by a majority even among Scottish voters (22 percent) where she was unpopular during her term and among voters aged 18 to 24 (15 percent) who were not even born when the Iron Lady resigned.

The poll was conducted among 2,000 UK citizens from December 18-20.

The UK is now facing two major issues the approaching deadline of the Brexit transition period coupled with the need to sign a trade deal before with the European Union before the end of year, and the global COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the country with a new force after it discovered a new variant that may be up to 70 percent more transmissible.

