UK Citizens Coming Back From Spain Face 14-Day Quarantine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) UK nationals arriving from Spain will be told to self-isolate for two weeks starting Saturday midnight as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, media said.

Thousands of UK holidaymakers are expected to be affected by the guidance, which will be announced shortly, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

The travel operator TUI has reportedly said it would cancel all tours to Spain.

UK residents who have arrived from Spain in the past few days will be asked to get tested, the daily said.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon appeared to confirm this report, saying her government was about to reimpose the quarantine on arrivals.

"Having reviewed the latest data earlier today, @scotgov is also reimposing 14 day quarantine for travellers returning from Spain," she tweeted.

The United Kingdom introduced "travel corridor" exemptions for low-risk countries this month. The decision to remove Spain from the list comes after a spike in cases in Catalonia region, a popular destination for beach tourism.