UK Citizens Trying To Buy Pets Online Amid Lockdown Defrauded Of Over $350,000 - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:25 PM

UK citizens seeking to buy pets via the internet during COVID-19 lockdown have been defrauded of more than 280,000 pounds ($348,440) in two months, the UK Action Fraud national reporting center for fraud and cybercrime said on Tuesday in a statement

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) UK citizens seeking to buy pets via the internet during COVID-19 lockdown have been defrauded of more than 280,000 Pounds ($348,440) in two months, the UK Action Fraud national reporting center for fraud and cybercrime said on Tuesday in a statement.

"So far, 669 people have lost a combined total of 282,686 in March and April, after putting down deposits for pets they have seen advertised online. The adverts that victims have responded to were posted on social media, general online selling platforms and also specific pet selling platforms,"

According to the watchdog, the criminals, who posted these ads, never have any animals to sell and ask victims to put down a deposit for the pet to secure the purchase, using the pandemic and lockdown as a reason why customers cannot come and see the animal first.

Within the context, the UK Action Fraud calls on the UK citizens to be vigilant when buying pets online, to make inquiries about the seller and to ask for convincing evidence that the pet is available.

